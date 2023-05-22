Police investigating after finding man shot in leg, shoulder

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found injured with a gunshot wound.

Police said officers were called to the Patton Avenue and South Ann Street area at around 6:16 p.m. on Friday, May 19 in reference to a gunshot victim.

Once on scene, officers searched the area and found the man who had been shot in the leg and shoulder by following a trail of blood on the sidewalk.

Officers administered medical assistance by applying a tourniquet to his arm and he was later taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police said the shooter has been described as a white man wearing all black.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call police at 828-252-1110.

