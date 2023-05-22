Officers investigating after gunshots damage property in Asheville

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are investigating after gunshots were fired near Maple Crest Apartments on Lee Garden Lane Wednesday evening.

Officers said they responded to the area shortly after the gunshots were reported around 5:27 p.m. on May 21.

Officers stated that they saw the alleged suspect’s car leaving the area when they arrived. However, they quickly located it nearby and took multiple juveniles into custody. They added that they are working with the Department of Juvenile Justice to investigate the situation.

Officers confirmed nobody was injured during the incident, but property damage was reported. Anyone with information about this situation is asked to contact officers at (828) 252-1110. People can also give tips anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application.

