Officers searching for suspect after tree damaged in downtown Anderson

Tree damaged in downtown Anderson
Tree damaged in downtown Anderson(Anderson Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect after a Crepe Myrtle Tree was recently damaged at North Main Commons in Anderson.

Officers said the suspect allegedly broke limbs off the tree and peeled off its bark. They added that, sadly, they expect the tree to die due to the damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department.

