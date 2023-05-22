Officers searching for suspect after tree damaged in downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect after a Crepe Myrtle Tree was recently damaged at North Main Commons in Anderson.

Officers said the suspect allegedly broke limbs off the tree and peeled off its bark. They added that, sadly, they expect the tree to die due to the damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.