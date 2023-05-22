Officials looking for missing SC man who frequents western NC

Kevin David Eby
Kevin David Eby(York County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is helping York County deputies find a missing man who suffers from Huntington’s Disease.

According to officials, 50-year-old Kevin David Eby was last seen on May 14 at 10:30 p.m. at his home in Fort Mill. He was driving a blue 2011 Nissan Versa with a SC tag reading: 1123JS.

Eby is described as six foot one and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Eby’s wife told deputies he has been off his Huntington’s Disease medication for a few days.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said Eby is known for hiking the mountains in Asheville and Old Fort.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Eby, contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.

