Parents, educators speak at 2016 Townville Elementary shooting hearing

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two parents and three educators spoke during the motion hearing for a sentence reduction for the Townville Elementary School shooter Jesse Osborne.

“My son lost his friend that day,” said Jeff Bernard.

Jeff Bernard said his son now has PTSD because of the 2016 shooting that killed his son's best friend 6-year-old Jacob Hall at the hearing on Monday.

He said his son now has PTSD due to the shooting and jumps when a car backfires or hears fireworks. He said their lives have forever changed because of that day.

Another parent, whose child was shot, spoke about her child’s experience and how it has affected her family’s life as well.

“My child is forever going to have that label,” said Stephanie Edwards

Three Anderson County educators spoke about what happened and why they do not believe the judge should reduce the sentencing.

Townville Elementary School teacher, Megan Hollingsworth, was on the playground with her class when Osborne opened fire. She said because of that day her life has forever changed.

“My life has forever been changed, the fear and pain is not in the forefront of our mind, recess is no longer a high point of our day, emotional wounds, constant worry and anxiety,” said Hollingsworth.

Principal Denise Frederick also mentioned how she does wish Osborne to have a good life, but within the four walls of a prison.

“I do wish Jesse a life where he can live a productive life, but not outside the four walls of that prison, in the end good must prevail over evil,” said Frederick.

Superintendent for Anderson School District Four Dr. Joanne Avery also spoke about what she saw and heard after the shooting took place in 2016.

“Shattered glass, bullet holes defacing the classroom door, a blood-soaked classroom rug and focused employees fiercely tending to the wounded,” said Avery.

Nothing was decided at the end of the hearing. The judge will make his final decision at a later date.

