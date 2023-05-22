Pest control company ranks Greenville among top cities for mosquitoes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lot of eyes are on Greenville as the city keeps making national rankings, like landing on the list of most beautiful and affordable places to live. According to a pest control company, it also ranks in the “top mosquito cities.”

Orkin releases a yearly list based on the metro areas where they perform the most mosquito control services.

Greenville was ranked No. 26 on this year’s list, which is two spots lower than the city was last year. Other cities in the Carolinas to make the list include Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and Greensboro.

Below is the full list for 2023:

1. Los Angeles

2. Chicago

3. New York

4. Atlanta (+1)

5. Dallas/Ft. Worth (+1)

6. Washington, DC (-2)

7. Philadelphia (+3)

8. Detroit (-1)

9. Houston (+3)

10. Charlotte (+8)

11. Raleigh-Durham (+6)

12. Tampa (-1)

13. Miami (-4)

14. Orlando (+2)

15. Denver

16. San Francisco (-8)

17. Seattle (+3)

18. Cleveland, OH (-5)

19. Baltimore (-5)

20. Indianapolis (-1)

21. Minneapolis (+2)

22. Phoenix, AZ (+8)

23. Grand Rapids (+5)

24. Nashville (+1)

25. Norfolk, VA (+1)

26. Greenville, SC (-2)

27. Columbus, OH (-6)

28. Oklahoma City (New to List)

29. St. Louis (-7)

30. Richmond (-1)

31. Memphis (+15)

32. Milwaukee (+6)

33. Boston (+1)

34. Kansas City, KS & MO (-2)

35. Flint (+7)

36. Sacramento (+1)

37. Pittsburgh (-6)

38. San Diego (-5)

39. San Antonio (-4)

40. Tulsa (+5)

41. New Orleans (-1)

42. Cincinnati (-15)

43. Knoxville (-4)

44. Myrtle Beach (+4)

45. West Palm Beach (-9)

46. Austin (New To List)

47. Greensboro, NC (-3)

48. Spokane (New to List)

49. Bakersfield, CA (New to List)

50. Fresno (New to List)

