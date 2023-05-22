Pleasant, dry and mild week ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drier weather is ahead for the week, along with slightly cooler and less humid days.

First Alert Headlines

Mostly cloudy, mild today & Tuesday

Dry stretch for most of this week

Comfortably warm and less humid all week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

Today sets us off on a stretch of quiet and comfortable weather that will carry us into Memorial Day weekend. Thanks to a stalled frontal boundary draped across southern Georgia, clouds will remain a bit more numerous in our skies today. We’ll still get some sun to break through from time to time, but clouds will take up the lion’s share of the sky. Either way, we’re looking at pleasant conditions, with comfortably warm highs in the middle to upper 70s and low humidity.

Afternoon Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, setting us up for a repeat performance on Tuesday. Some patchy fog may settle in over a few spots where skies clear a bit, but we’ll remain under a mix of clouds and some sunshine from there. After overnight lows in the mid 50s tonight, we’ll rebound right back to the middle and upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

We turn the corner into brighter conditions beginning on Wednesday. High pressure will finally manage to push away the stalled front to our south, allowing mostly sunny skies to take over for the middle of the week. We’ll keep on that course, even as a weakening cold front sags south across the region Thursday into Friday. This may stir up an isolated shower or storm, especially across the mountains both days, but neither look like washouts for that start of the holiday weekend. Highs will hold the level in the middle to upper 70s and low 80s.

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

No major changes as we head into Memorial Day weekend, either! Mostly sunny skies are in the cards for Saturday and Sunday right now, with highs in the middle 70s to low 80s. Whether you are traveling or staying at home for the long weekend, things look to be in good shape!

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.