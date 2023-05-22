Police searching for missing woman in Anderson last seen in 2022

Kristy Wooten
Kristy Wooten(Anderson Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

According to police, Kristy Nicole Wooten was last seen in June 2022 at the Salvation Army located at 112 Tolly Street.

Wooten is five-feet-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Detective Sgt. Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Georgia Department of Driver Services
Georgia launches digital driver’s licenses
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Generic crime scene
Deputies respond to scene in Spartanburg Co.
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements
Police lights generic
Man shoots himself in the head after car chase, deputies say

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott to make announcement after filing to enter presidential race
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott to formally announce 2024 presidential bid
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy
Local children's book turned movie
'White Hot Party' to raise awareness for mental health