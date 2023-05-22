Police searching for missing woman in Anderson last seen in 2022

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

According to police, Kristy Nicole Wooten was last seen in June 2022 at the Salvation Army located at 112 Tolly Street.

Wooten is five-feet-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Detective Sgt. Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.

