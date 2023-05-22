Riders take streets for Assault on Mt. Mitchell

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists will take the streets for the Assault on Mt. Mitchell on Monday.

The Assault on Mt. Mitchell is a 102.7-mile self-paced ride from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in downtown Spartanburg to the summit at Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina. This is a total vertical ascent of more than 10,000 feet.

You can track the route here.

With 10 rest stops along the way, riders will be able to refill, refuel, and make mechanical adjustments as needed.

The ride raises more than $8,000 each year for organizations around the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

MORE NEWS: New inclusive playground in Travelers Rest set to open soon

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.