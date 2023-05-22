Riders take streets for Assault on Mt. Mitchell

A look at the route for the annual Assault on Mt. Mitchell ride.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists will take the streets for the Assault on Mt. Mitchell on Monday.

The Assault on Mt. Mitchell is a 102.7-mile self-paced ride from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in downtown Spartanburg to the summit at Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina. This is a total vertical ascent of more than 10,000 feet.

You can track the route here.

With 10 rest stops along the way, riders will be able to refill, refuel, and make mechanical adjustments as needed.

The ride raises more than $8,000 each year for organizations around the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

