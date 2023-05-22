WATCH LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott to formally announce 2024 presidential bid

N. CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Tim Scott is holding a campaign event in North Charleston on Monday to officially announce he is running for president.

Scott will speak at 11 a.m. at his alma mater Charleston Southern University.

On Friday, Scott filed paperwork declaring that he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 election.

He will face a crowded field of GOP hopefuls including former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Author Vivek Ramaswamy, radio host Larry Elder, pastor Ryan Binkley and businessman Perry Johnson have also declared their candidacy.

The Democratic National Committee issued a statement on Monday saying the senator has an “extreme record” supporting former Pres. Trump’s agenda.

“There’s no question that special interests are celebrating as Tim Scott throws his hat into the 2024 race for the MAGA base,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said.

After his formal announcement event, Scott is expected to spend Tuesday with donors in Charleston before hitting the campaign trail in Iowa and New Hampshire.

