Canton mill to officially close this week, Mayor confirms

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers announced that the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill is officially closing for good this Wednesday.

Smathers says the mill whistle will blow for the last time at noon on May 24.

It is with a heavy heart, that I can announce, with confirmation from Evergreen, that the last mill whistle will blow at 12 noon this Wednesday, May 24 #milltownforever — Zeb L. Smathers (@ZebSmathers) May 22, 2023

In March, Pactiv Evergreen announced that they were closing the mill as a part of their restructuring efforts, and over 1,000 jobs were eliminated as part of the changes.

Since then, Haywood County began offering resources to those impacted by the mill’s closing.

