Coroner called to deadly Greenville County crash

Officials respond to deadly crash on Toledo Street.
Officials respond to deadly crash on Toledo Street.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Toledo Street near Poinsett Highway.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Student charged for vaping THC in Upstate school bathroom

