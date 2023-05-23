Deputies rescue abandoned puppy stuck in drain filling with water

Deputies rescue abandoned puppy stuck in drain filling with water
Deputies rescue abandoned puppy stuck in drain filling with water(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIECKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were able to rescue an abandoned puppy from a roadside drainage pipe.

According to the Sheriff’s office, on May 18, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Unit responded to the area of Westwood Circle in Pickens regarding an abandoned puppy stuck in a drainage pipe filling with water.

Deputies said after climbing into the culvert, Sergeant Gary Anthony was able to free the pup, who thankfully was not injured.

“Excellent work, guys,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

MORE NEWS: ‘Hunt them with dogs’: Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police K-9
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy
Generic crime scene
Deputies respond to scene in Spartanburg Co.
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Ryan Allison
Man accused of stealing from Upstate churches

Latest News

Veterans resource fair in Hendersonville
Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
‘Hunt them with dogs’: Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
‘Sweet news!’: Crumbl Cookies to open in Spartanburg