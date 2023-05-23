Driver crashes onto railroad tracks following chase through Pendleton

Crash following chase in Pendleton
Crash following chase in Pendleton(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pendleton, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pendleton Police Department announced that a suspect was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a crash.

Police Chief Robert Crosby said the incident started around 1:51 p.m. when he tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving on South Mechanic Street. However, the driver refused the stop, and a chase began.

Crosby stated that dispatch checked the driver’s license plate and confirmed that it was reported stolen in Spartanburg. Crosby added that, during the chase, the driver began throwing something out the window.

According to Crosby, the chase continued in and out of town until the driver tried to turn onto East Queen Street but lost control and crashed down an embankment onto Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks. Following the crash, the driver was taken into custody and transported to the hospital as a precaution. Crosby confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident.

Crosby said the driver was charged with driving under suspension, receiving stolen goods, failure to stop and reckless driving for the incident. Good evening,

