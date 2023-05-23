Experts expect ‘pretty bad’ mosquito season in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the temperatures in South Carolina, so do the number of mosquitos in our area.

Assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of South Carolina, Melissa Nolan, says there’s a reason mosquitos love the Upstate.

“One of their biggest concerns is drying out, and so they need a really humid environment, and as we all know, South Carolina is highly humid.”

For those that find themselves getting bitten by mosquitos this season, Nolan advises that you avoid the urge to scratch it.

“We always recommend washing the area with soap and water,” Nolan said. “That’s a great way if there is any kind of pathogen on the surface of your skin, to wash that away. And then, otherwise, just any of the over-the-counter creams are great.”

While mosquitos are drawn to the Upstate, there are still ways to avoid them. Here are tips from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

