Family of woman killed in DUI hit-and-run sues Greenville County stores

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed when a drunk driver hit her and left the scene has filed a lawsuit against two businesses in Greenville County.

Haley Fleming, 24, was walking on Glassy Mountain Road in Landrum on June 13, 2020 when Michael Wilkins, now 47, crossed the center line in his Ford Focus and hit her before driving away.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving a death and DUI .16 or more. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and is currently serving time at Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

Michael Wilkins (SC Dept. of Corrections)

Fleming’s family alleges that Wilkins was already intoxicated when he bought alcohol from Sandy Flat Grocery on Mountain View Road and Q.S. Liquors on Groce Meadow Road on the night of the crash. They filed a wrongful death lawsuit filed on May 17 against the businesses, requesting a jury trial.

FOX Carolina reached out to the businesses. Q.S. Liquors said the store is under new ownership. Sandy Flat Grocery said they had not been made aware of the lawsuit.

In 2021, Fleming’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Wilkins for $50,000.

