Family of woman killed in DUI hit-and-run sues Greenville County stores

Haley Fleming, 24, was killed in a DUI hit-and-run crash in 2020.
Haley Fleming, 24, was killed in a DUI hit-and-run crash in 2020.(Provided by family)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed when a drunk driver hit her and left the scene has filed a lawsuit against two businesses in Greenville County.

Haley Fleming, 24, was walking on Glassy Mountain Road in Landrum on June 13, 2020 when Michael Wilkins, now 47, crossed the center line in his Ford Focus and hit her before driving away.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving a death and DUI .16 or more. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and is currently serving time at Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

Michael Wilkins
Michael Wilkins(SC Dept. of Corrections)

Fleming’s family alleges that Wilkins was already intoxicated when he bought alcohol from Sandy Flat Grocery on Mountain View Road and Q.S. Liquors on Groce Meadow Road on the night of the crash. They filed a wrongful death lawsuit filed on May 17 against the businesses, requesting a jury trial.

FOX Carolina reached out to the businesses. Q.S. Liquors said the store is under new ownership. Sandy Flat Grocery said they had not been made aware of the lawsuit.

In 2021, Fleming’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Wilkins for $50,000.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Generic Police K-9
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy
Generic crime scene
Deputies respond to scene in Spartanburg Co.
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements
Ryan Allison
Man accused of stealing from Upstate churches

Latest News

Greenville Police Chief is retiring
New Minor League Baseball team coming to Spartanburg
J.H. "Howie" Thompson
Greenville Police Chief Thompson to retire
James Arthur Davis, Jr.
Man arrested after having sex with teen, providing marijuana, deputies say
School bus involved in crash in Duncan
No injuries reported after school bus crashes in Duncan