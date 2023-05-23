Gator found under car in NC neighborhood

Gator found under car in Polk County
Gator found under car in Polk County(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said an alligator was found underneath a car on Monday.

According to deputies, a passerby noticed something suspicious under someone’s car in the neighborhood and called the Sheriff’s Office.

The passerby told deputies that he was worried someone could get hurt if they went to their car and didn’t see gator under the car.

A deputy responded but he needed some back-up from a professional.

The Sheriff’s Office said an alligator-trapper named Jacob responded and captured the gator.

“Jacob told us that the alligator was looking to steal the catalytic converter,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are reminding residents that if you see something that strikes you as suspicious, say something and call law enforcement right away.

MORE NEWS: Minor league baseball team coming to Spartanburg

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Generic Police K-9
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy
Generic crime scene
Deputies respond to scene in Spartanburg Co.
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements
Ryan Allison
Man accused of stealing from Upstate churches

Latest News

Cory Donovan Simpson
Man receives 18 additional charges in child sexual abuse investigation
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner called to deadly Greenville County crash
Generic image of vape pen
Student charged for vaping THC in Upstate school bathroom
South Spartanburg Fire District is responding to a fire on Stewart Road on Tuesday, May 23,...
LIVE: Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg