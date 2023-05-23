Greenville Police Chief Thompson to retire

J.H. "Howie" Thompson
J.H. "Howie" Thompson(Greenville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced the retirement of the police chief.

Chief J.H. “Howie” Thompson has been in the law enforcement for 29 years.

He started his career in 1994 with the Mauldin Police Department and spent the the next 26 years at Greenville.

Thompson said policing has evolved and progressed in positive ways throughout his career. Officers are encouraged to maintain a professional demeanor, be thorough in their investigations, listen carefully and assist victims and their families with follow up care.

“I am proud of the relationships we have built with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, non-profits, neighborhood leaders and our citizens. Its personal relationships that prevent crime, promote safety and enhance quality of life,” Thompson said in a release.

Thompson’s retirement will go into effect on June 30.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Generic Police K-9
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy
Generic crime scene
Deputies respond to scene in Spartanburg Co.
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements
Ryan Allison
Man accused of stealing from Upstate churches

Latest News

James Arthur Davis, Jr.
Man arrested after having sex with teen, providing marijuana, deputies say
School bus involved in crash in Duncan
No injuries reported after school bus crashes in Duncan
Haley Fleming, 24, was killed in a DUI hit-and-run crash in 2020.
Family of woman killed in DUI hit-and-run sues Greenville County stores
Officials respond to deadly crash on Toledo Street.
Coroner called to deadly Greenville County crash