Greenville Police Chief Thompson to retire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced the retirement of the police chief.

Chief J.H. “Howie” Thompson has been in the law enforcement for 29 years.

He started his career in 1994 with the Mauldin Police Department and spent the the next 26 years at Greenville.

Thompson said policing has evolved and progressed in positive ways throughout his career. Officers are encouraged to maintain a professional demeanor, be thorough in their investigations, listen carefully and assist victims and their families with follow up care.

“I am proud of the relationships we have built with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, non-profits, neighborhood leaders and our citizens. Its personal relationships that prevent crime, promote safety and enhance quality of life,” Thompson said in a release.

Thompson’s retirement will go into effect on June 30.

