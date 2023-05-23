LIVE: Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Spartanburg Fire Department is responding to a fire on Stewart Road Tuesday morning.
According to the department, the call came in at around 10:40 a.m. in reference to a fire.
At this time, injuries are unknown and about 20 departments are responding, according to officials.
They also said a wedding venue is located in the area.
