LIVE: Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Spartanburg Fire Department is responding to a fire on Stewart Road Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at around 10:40 a.m. in reference to a fire.

At this time, injuries are unknown and about 20 departments are responding, according to officials.

They also said a wedding venue is located in the area.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

