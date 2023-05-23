LIVE: Officials responding to school bus crash in Spartanburg County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a Spartanburg School District 6 bus that crash in Moore Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 290 and Highway 221.

The district said the bus was carrying 19 Dorman High School students.

No one was injured in this crash.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: ‘Hunt them with dogs’: Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police K-9
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy
Generic crime scene
Deputies respond to scene in Spartanburg Co.
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Ryan Allison
Man accused of stealing from Upstate churches

Latest News

Veterans resource fair in Hendersonville
Deputies rescue abandoned puppy stuck in drain filling with water
Deputies rescue abandoned puppy stuck in drain filling with water
Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
‘Hunt them with dogs’: Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash