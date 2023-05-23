LIVE: Officials responding to school bus crash in Spartanburg County

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a Spartanburg School District 6 bus that crash in Moore Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 290 and Highway 221.

The district said the bus was carrying 19 Dorman High School students.

No one was injured in this crash.

Stay tuned for further details.

