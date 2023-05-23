LIVE: Road closed as crews work large structure fire in Spartanburg

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials said a road is currently closed as crews work to contain a large structure fire that started Tuesday morning.

According to the South Spartanburg Fire Department, the call came in at around 10:40 a.m. in reference to a fire on Stewart Road.

Officials said Highway 56 at Stewart Road is expected to be closed into the evening.

No injures have been reported at this time.

The department is currently on scene along with 20 other departments.

A wedding venue is located in the area, but the venue announced on Facebook that their building was not affected by the fire.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

