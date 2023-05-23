Man arrested after having sex with teen, providing marijuana, deputies say

James Arthur Davis, Jr.
James Arthur Davis, Jr.(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on charges related to a criminal sexual conduct with a minor investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old James Arthur Davis Jr. was charged after evidence gathered determined that he had sex with a teen and provided the teen with marijuana.

Deputies also said evidence gathered showed that he sent the teen obscene material.

Davis Jr. is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $203,000 surety bond during a bond hearing.

He has been charged with 10 counts of disseminating obscene material to minors, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

If he is released on bond, he will have to wear an electronic monitoring device, deputies said.

