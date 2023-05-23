No injuries reported after school bus crashes in Duncan

Bus involved in crash in Duncan
Bus involved in crash in Duncan(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a cool but was involved in a crash on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near River Street and W Main Street.

Troopers stated that the bus driver was attempting to turn left onto River Street and hit the front left edge of a car stopped at a stop sign.

Troopers confirmed that no injuries were reported following the crash. They added that they don’t believe any students were on board when the collision occurred.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story.

