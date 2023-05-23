Police arrest 3 adults, juvenile on gun, drug charges in Asheville

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile on gun, drug charges in Asheville
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile on gun, drug charges in Asheville
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said three adults and one juvenile were arrested on gun and drug charges.

The department said officers partnered with the Alcohol Law Enforcement and NC Dept. of Public Safety to address gun crimes in the downtown area. As a result, the following were arrested and charged:

  • Jermaine Derrick Carson Jr., 33, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun and simple possession schedule II. He was booked in to the Buncombe County Detention Facility on May 20 under a $23,000 secured bond.
  • Jonathan Andrew Mejia, 23, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun and driving while license revoked. He was booked in to the detention facility under no bond.
  • Giovanni Alexis Mejia, 23, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. He was booked into the detention facility and released under a written promise issued by the magistrate.

Police said the juvenile was found in possession of a firearm. The department is working with the NC Department of Juvenile Justice to provide the best possible outcome for the juvenile.

