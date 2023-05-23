Spartanburg man sentenced for sexual assault, leading officers on chase

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors office announced that a man was recently sentenced to years in prison for a 2021 sexual assault that later led to a chase through Spartanburg.

Officials said 32-year-old Ronny Leggett entered a plea under N.C. v. Alford on Monday for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and second offense failure to stop motor vehicle when signaled by law enforcement vehicle. Officials explained that his plea under N.C. v. Alford means that he admitted no guilt but agreed a jury would likely convict him.

Leggett was sentenced to 54 years in prison for the charges.

Officers from the Spartanburg Police Department began investigating this situation just after midnight on September 20, 2021. Officers said a 60-year-old woman reported that earlier that night on Alexander Avenue, Leggeg grabbed her around the neck from behind and pulled her down a slight embankment, where he sexually assaulted her.

Shortly after the assault, the victim went to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and was examined by a nurse trained to conduct sexual assault exams. According to officers, the exam found Leggett’s DNA inside the victim’s clothing and on her fingernails.

Officers stated that when they tried to take Leggett into custody on October 14, 2021, he led officers on a chase that ended when he crashed into another vehicle on Haynes and Arcadia Street. They added that he was taken into custody after a brief chase on foot.

Leggett’s prior criminal history included convictions for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary in the second degree, failure to stop motor vehicle when signaled by law enforcement vehicle, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

