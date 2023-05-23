Student charged for vaping THC in Upstate school bathroom

Generic image of vape pen
Generic image of vape pen(Lindsay Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said a 16-year-old girl was arrested after they learned she was vaping THC in the bathroom on Monday.

The incident occurred at Union County High School. According to a report from the Union Police Department, a school resource officer was notified that the girls’ bathroom across from the guidance office smelled like marijuana.

Officers identified the student involved and, when questioned, the report says she admitted she had a nicotine vape pen in her backpack. A teacher asked if the student had anything else in her possession and police said the girl pulled a cartridge containing liquid THC from her bra.

The student, whose name has not been released due to her age, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

FOX Carolina reached out to the Union County School District for comment.

