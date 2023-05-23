Sunshine to return in force beginning tomorrow

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooler than average, but comfortable weather continues ahead of sunnier skies for the second half of the week.

First Alert Headlines

Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy today

Sunnier and mainly dry into the weekend

Comfortably low humidity continues

Today will more or less be a repeat of Monday’s weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, occasionally allowing a glimpse of sunshine from time to time. Any leftover drizzle across the western mountains and northeastern Georgia is expected to diminish by lunchtime, leaving us with highs ranging anywhere from the low to mid 70s. That still puts us around five degrees below average for late-May, but will be pleasant all the same! Expect a bit of a breeze as well, out of the northeast at 5-15 mph for most.

Afternoon Forecast, Tuesday (WHNS)

Clouds will hang out for much of the night, but we do look poised to see a fair amount of clearing by daybreak. With that will come some slightly cooler lows, with temps dipping to the low and mid 50s overnight. This should set many of us up for some sunshine first thing in the morning, but don’t worry if you aren’t quite clear by sunrise.

We turn the corner into brighter conditions beginning tomorrow. High pressure finally manages to push away the stalled front to our south, allowing mostly sunny skies to take over for the middle of the week. We keep on that course, even as a weakening cold front sags south across the region late Thursday into Friday. This may stir up an isolated shower or storm, especially across the mountains Friday but it doesn’t look like a washout for that start of the holiday weekend. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday are in the mid 70s to around 80. But temperatures take a hit on Friday thanks to the cold front, knocking us back to the low to mid 70s.

Mainly sunny and mild late week (Fox Carolina)

No major changes as we head into Memorial Day weekend, either! Partly cloudy skies are in the cards for Saturday and Sunday right now, with highs in the middle 70s to low 80s. Whether you are traveling or staying at home for the long weekend, things look to be in good shape!

Partly cloudy and nice (Fox Carolina)

