‘Sweet news!’: Crumbl Cookies to open in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Here’s some sweet news! Crumble Cookies is opening its doors in Spartanburg on Friday.

The new Spartanburg store is located at 117 East Blackstock Road, Suite C making it the fourth location in the Upstate.

Customers can enjoy gourmet desserts and treats at the grand opening on Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Regular store hours will be 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 .m. through midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The company mentioned that take-out, curbside and delivery functions will begin on Wednesday, May 31.

