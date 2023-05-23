‘Sweet news!’: Crumbl Cookies to open in Spartanburg
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Here’s some sweet news! Crumble Cookies is opening its doors in Spartanburg on Friday.
The new Spartanburg store is located at 117 East Blackstock Road, Suite C making it the fourth location in the Upstate.
Customers can enjoy gourmet desserts and treats at the grand opening on Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. until midnight.
Regular store hours will be 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 .m. through midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
The company mentioned that take-out, curbside and delivery functions will begin on Wednesday, May 31.
