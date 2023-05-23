United introduces new nonstop flights from Asheville to Denver, CO.

United Expands Role as Denver's Most Flown Airline
United Expands Role as Denver's Most Flown Airline
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - United Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) to Denver International Airport (DEN).

The flight will operate on an Embraer 175 aircraft starting Sept. 29.

The airline said the addition is as a result of United’s United Next plan and part of a larger United announcement of 35 new flights, a dozen new gates and three new clubs in Denver.

Flights will operate daily following the initial schedule:

  • DEN to AVL: Departs DEN at 10:15 a.m. and arrives at AVL at 3:13 p.m.
  • AVL to DEN: Departs AVL at 4:30 p.m. and arrives at DEN at 6:03 p.m.

“Nonstop to Denver on United is an incredible addition to the route map at AVL,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., President and CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority.  “Denver is a significant hub for United, and daily service will not only provide great access to and from Denver and Colorado but will also provide easy connections to and from western locations.  We thank our partners at United for their continued investment in WNC.  This is a huge win for us all.”

Tickets can now be booked at united.com for travel starting on or after September 29, 2023.

