Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools confirmed that an Assistant Principle and school counselor at JL Mann high school were recently placed on administrative leave.

District officials said assistant principal Matt Moore and school counselor Sara Dreibrodt were placed on administrative leave due to a “personnel matter.”

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

