Woman hits police car traveling at high rate of speed, officers say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An officer was not injured after a woman crashed into a police vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

According to police, an officer was directing traffic on Bypass 25 near the intersection of Henderson Avenue at around midnight on Monday.

Police said the police vehicle was stationary with active blue lights and positioned to block a tree that had fallen on the road.

As the officer directed traffic, a woman disregarded all warning lights traveling at a high rate of speed and hit the police vehicle, according to police.

Officers said the woman was determined to be driving under the influence.

