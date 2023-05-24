ACC approves revenue plan to incentivize postseason success

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Coast Conference(Source: Ed Clemente / MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference like Clemson could make money from success in the postseason under a new plan endorsed by the conference board of directors on Wednesday.

The board said they have been discussing the matter over the past year, and the “success incentive initiative” is expected to begin during the 2024-25 academic year. Incentives will come from how teams perform in revenue-generating postseason competition, like the College Football Playoff.

“The ACC Board of Directors continues to be committed to exploring all potential opportunities that will result in additional revenues and resources for the conference,” Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent Price said in a statement. “Today’s decision provides a path to reward athletic success while also distributing additional revenue to the full membership.”

The ACC said they are still ironing out the specifics of the plan, but details will be solidified in the coming months.

“Today’s endorsement follows significant and meaningful conversations by the ACC Board of Directors,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “To be certain, I applaud their thoughtfulness and continued commitment to working collectively. As we’ve communicated consistently, we remain dedicated to exploring all options to enhance support for our member institutions and their student-athletes.”

