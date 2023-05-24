Deputies: NC charged for assault faces rape charges

Jamie Christopher McKinney
Jamie Christopher McKinney(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man charged for assault is facing additional charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for a possible assault on April 25. Upon arrival, they were met by a victim who had noticeable injuries to the neck area.

The victim told officials that 29-year-old Jamie Christopher McKinney squeezed her neck to the point she couldn’t breathe. McKinney was arrested at the scene.

Deputies said further investigation uncovered evidence that led to charges of felonious forcible rape, second degree and felonious kidnapping, first degree, against McKinney.

McKinney’s secured bond was increased to $505,000.

