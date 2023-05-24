Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen last seen about two weeks ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jayla White left a house on Mountain View Road on Saturday, May 13.

White is about five-feet-two inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a t-shirt. Deputies said she also has a tattoo of a butterflies on her rib cage, possibly on the left side.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-250-4400.

