Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

Anderson County deputies searching for runaway teen, Jayla White, 16.
Anderson County deputies searching for runaway teen, Jayla White, 16.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen last seen about two weeks ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jayla White left a house on Mountain View Road on Saturday, May 13.

White is about five-feet-two inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a t-shirt. Deputies said she also has a tattoo of a butterflies on her rib cage, possibly on the left side.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-250-4400.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
‘Hunt them with dogs’: Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
Generic image of vape pen
Student charged for vaping THC in Upstate school bathroom
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Generic Police K-9
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI offers $10K reward for information in search for fugitive
Khalill Smith, 23
Man facing murder charges after 21-year-old found dead in car
Large structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
Highway reopens after crews battle large fire at former potpourri plant in Spartanburg
Atlantic Coast Conference
ACC approves revenue plan to incentivize postseason success