Earthquake reported in North Carolina Tuesday evening
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey announced that an earthquake was reported near Canton, North Carolina, Tuesday night.
Officials said the earthquake happened around 6:30 p.m. and had an epicenter 2.5 miles northwest of West Canton.
According to officials, the earthquake had a 2.6 magnitude and a depth of 1 km.
Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.
