Fleming, alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator, to plead guilty to conspiracy charge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Alex Murdaugh’s friend, attorney and alleged co-conspirator is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Thursday.

Fleming is scheduled to plead guilty to the allegation that from March 2018 until October 2020, he conspired with Murdaugh to defraud the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, and to obtain money and property from the estate by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses.

Satterfield passed away after she fell on the steps of the Murdaughs’ Colleton County home “Moselle” in February 2018. Officials said Murdaugh recommended that the housekeeper’s estate hire Fleming, who was then a personal injury and criminal defense attorney, to represent them and file a claim against Murdaugh to collect from his homeowner’s insurance policies. Murdaugh’s insurance companies settled the estate’s claim for $505,000 and $3,800,000.

As part of the scheme, Murdaugh and Fleming conspired to drain settlement funds, disguised as “prosecution expenses,” for personal use, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The information further alleges that Fleming directed the drafting of checks from the settlement funds held in his trust account to his personal bank account, falsely claiming that the funds were to pay for “expenses” related to the estate’s claim against Murdaugh. Fleming reportedly knew the funds belonged to the estate, and the payments were not for legitimate legal expenses.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center in Charleston before Judge Richard M. Gergel.

Fleming faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

