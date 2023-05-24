Gamecocks Meechie Johnson returns to South Carolina

Meechie Johnson opts to return to South Carolina for final season of eligibility
Meechie Johnson opts to return to South Carolina for final season of eligibility(WHNS)
By Beth Hoole
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina men’s basketball is getting its second-leading scorer back next year.

Meechie Johnson made the announcement Tuesday on social media that he plans to return to Columbia to play another season.

Johnson had declared for the NBA Draft and explored the possibility of beginning his professional career. He maintained his college eligibility throughout the process though. Draft hopefuls have until 5 p.m. the day after the draft to notify their athletic department whether or not they are returning. The 2023 NBA Draft is June 22.

A junior, Johnson played one season at South Carolina after transferring from Ohio State to join head coach Lamont Paris in his first season leading the Gamecocks. Johnson averaged 13 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game last year. He shot 33 percent from three-point range, 35 percent overall.

Johnson’s return is big news for the Gamecocks, who lost five players at the end of the 2022-23 season. Freshman GG Jackson and Johnson had entered their names into the NBA Draft, along with senior Hayden Brown running out of eligibility, as well as, Chico Carter, Tre-Vaughn Minott, Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Ford Cooper Jr. all entering the transfer portal.

