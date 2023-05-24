Husband, wife driving from north to south pole stop in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A husband and wife made a stop in the Upstate while on their once in a lifetime trip.

Chris and Julie Ramsey are driving from the north pole to the south pole in an electric SUV with specialized tires made by BF Goodrich which is a brand of Michelin.

Their adventure kicked off in March.

The Ramseys say they have been able to meet people from all walks of life during their trip so far.

“We’re traveling through these countries to meet with inspiring individuals, local projects and communities that are just doing amazing things in the world to help tackle the climate crisis we’re currently facing,” said the couple. “And to show how exciting electric vehicles can be.”

The couple stopped by the Michelin headquarters in Pickens on Tuesday.

The nine month expedition is set to wrap up by the end of the year, covering 27,000 kilometers which is a little over 16,000 miles.

MORE NEWS: Affordable Housing project next to Unity Park set to break ground in the fall

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.