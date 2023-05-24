Man facing murder charges after 21-year-old found dead in car

Clemson Police say they’re investigating after one person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
By Sumner Moorer and Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said a man is facing murder charges after a 21-year-old was found dead in a car from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to The Collective Apartment complex located at 673 Greenville Highway at around 12:39 a.m. on Sunday, May 20.

Once on scene, they found a young man dead with a gunshot wound in a car. Officers also said the victim was not a Clemson student.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Logan Nathaniel Markis Williams. The coroner said his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said officers started an investigation and eventually named 23-year-old Khalill Rahsaun Smith as a suspect.

Arrest warrants were filed for Smith on Wednesday, May 24, on murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to police, Smith is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Officers said this is still an ongoing homicide investigation. If anyone has information about the shooting, call police at 864-624-2014.

