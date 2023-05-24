Memorial Day activities across SC and Western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Memorial Day is an opportunity to honor and mourn the loss of those who’ve served in our military.

There are several Memorial Day weekend activities happening around the Upstate and across the Carolinas this year.

South Carolina - Upstate region

Palmetto Heroes Hike - Upstate Warrior Solution invites you to join them on Saturday, May 27 for the 2nd Annual Palmetto Heroes Hike. The organization says this event will honor fallen military service members and first responders, while benefitting two local nonprofits that support those who serve. Upstate Warrior Solution’s website says two hikes (6 and 12 miles) will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with an afterparty to follow.

Greenville Downtown Airport’s 10th Annual Take Flight 5k - The Greenville Downtown Airport is hosting the 10th Annual Take Flight 5k on Saturday, May 27. The airport says the first 50 Veteran registrations are free with proof of service. The Greenville Downtown Airport’s Facebook page says The Civil Air Patrol will present colors and conduct a missing comrade ceremony. There is also a 1 mile race in addition to the 5k.

Greenville County Memorial Day Celebration - Greenville County Veteran Affairs will host a memorial day ceremony at County Square (301 University Ridge, room 400). The event will feature a keynote speaker and the Upstate Senior Band. Officials say the event will start at 10:00 a.m.

City of Mauldin Memorial Day Ceremony - The City of Mauldin says they’re hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony. Officials say the event will feature music, a presentation of colors, keynote speaker, placement of wreaths and more. The event is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. More information can be found on the City of Mauldin’s Facebook page.

City of Simpsonville Memorial Day Ceremony - The City of Simpsonville will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Simpsonville Arts Center at 11:00 a.m. Officials say the event will feature a keynote speaker, National Anthem, Armed Forces Salute, and more. More information can be found here.

South Carolina - Midlands region

Aiken Memorial Day Parade - The Aiken County Veteran’s Council says they will host a Memorial Day Parade on Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. The Aiken County Veteran’s Council’s website features photos of past parades. Visit the Aiken County Veteran’s Council’s website for more information.

Buford Massacre Battlefield Memorial Day Ceremonies - Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield in Lancaster says they will help host Memorial celebrations on Saturday, May 27. The organization says the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. More information can be found at the Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield’s website.

South Carolina - PeeDee region

Florence National Ceremony Memorial Day Ceremony - The Department of Veterans Affairs Florence National Cemetery says they will host a solemn Memorial Day Ceremony. Officials say the event will feature a keynote speaker, moment of silence, historic cannon volley, rifle volley and the playing of Taps. The event will take place at Florence National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

Pawleys Island Concert Band Memorial Day Ceremony - The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce says the Pawleys Island Concert Band will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at VFW Post 10420 in Murrells Inlet. The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce’s website says the event begins at noon and is free and open to the public.

South Carolina - Lowcountry region

Charleston Men’s Chorus Memorial Day performance - Charleston’s Piccolo Spoleto festival says it will feature a Memorial Day performance from the Charleston Men’s Chorus. The festival’s website says the concert will take place at 142 Church St at 12:00 p.m.

City of Beaufort Memorial Day Parade - The City of Beaufort’s Facebook Page says it will host a parade on Memorial Day at 10:00 a.m. Representatives say a Memorial Day ceremony will follow the parade. For more information, visit the City of Beaufort’s Facebook page.

North Carolina - Western region

City of Asheville and Buncombe County Memorial Day Ceremony - The City of Asheville says they’re partnering with Buncombe County to host a Memorial Day Ceremony. Officials say the ceremony will take place at the Roger McGuire Green in Pack Square Park at 2:00 p.m. Officials say the joint Asheville Police and Fire Department Honor Guard will present and retire the colors and will escort Mayor Manheimer and Commission Chairman Newman in presenting a Memorial wreath to honor the members of the Armed Forces who have sacrificed their lives in service to this country. More information can be found on the City of Asheville’s website.

Veteran’s History Museum - The Veteran’s History Museum says they will remain open during Memorial Day weekend. The museum’s website says their mission is to honor American veterans, educate the public on military history, and preserve historic artifacts. The Veteran’s History Museum’s website says they’re open from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and admission is free.

City of Brevard Memorial Day Ceremony - The City of Brevard says they will host a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the sacrifices made by brave servicemembers. Officials say the ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on the front lawn of the Transylvania Courthouse on East Main Street. Officials say the event features a keynote speaker, wreath-laying ceremony, presentation of colors, , a recognition of Gold Star families, and a moment of silence to honor our fallen heroes. More information can be found here.

