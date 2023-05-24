Nice for now before First Alert Weather Days this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ve got a few nice days ahead, but First Alert Weather Days now loom for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Sunnier and comfortable through Friday

Small mountain shower chance Thursday & Friday afternoon

First Alert Weather Days Saturday & Sunday for rain and cooler conditions

We’re on a stretch of generally sunnier weather today through Friday thanks to high pressure settling in over the Southeast. We’ll keep things comfortable too, with highs slated for the mid 70s to low 80s through the end of the week. The only exception to the nice weather may come in the form of a few isolated showers across the mountains Thursday and Friday afternoon, but these are not expected to be significant issues.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

The weekend however, appears to be taking a turn for the worse. That is why we are now calling for First Alert Weather day on Saturday and Sunday, thanks to a coastal low that will be tracking inland over the Carolinas. This is going to be trouble whether you’re heading to the coast or staying local for Memorial Day weekend.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

An area of low pressure developing over Florida will track out off the Georgia and South Carolina coast late Friday, before arcing back in toward the coast on Saturday morning. Expect a rainy start on Saturday if you will be anywhere along the coast, with intermittent rain and breezy conditions continuing throughout the day. Those showers will track inland with the low, reaching the Upstate and mountains shortly after mid-afternoon. Whether heading to the coast or staying local, you’ll want to make adjustments to your plans to account for the rain.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

Occasional showers will continue throughout the day on Sunday as well, although there may be some slight improvement along the coast with a bit less shower coverage. The low will briefly stall out over the region, before starting to get on the move and allowing some slight improvement for Memorial Day. Isolated showers will remain a possibility though, so there likely won’t be any fully escaping the rain over the long weekend.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

On top of the wet weather, the low will also set up a sharp wedge pattern over the region as northeasterly winds increase. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the 60s, making for a raw feeling on top of the rain.

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

The system moves on early next week, with mostly sunny and warmer conditions expected to return beginning on Tuesday.

