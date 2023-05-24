Police searching for armed robbery suspect

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened two weeks ago.

According to police, the robbery occurred at Xpress Mart located at 201 Northeast Main Street on Tuesday, May 9 at around 10:20 p.m.

Officers said the vehicle the used in the robbery is possibly a Lincoln MKS 2013 or 2016 model.

Easley Police searching for car in connection to armed robbery that happened on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Easley Police Department)

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, call police at 864-859-4025.

