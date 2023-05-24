Police searching for armed robbery suspect
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened two weeks ago.
According to police, the robbery occurred at Xpress Mart located at 201 Northeast Main Street on Tuesday, May 9 at around 10:20 p.m.
Officers said the vehicle the used in the robbery is possibly a Lincoln MKS 2013 or 2016 model.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, call police at 864-859-4025.
