Police searching man last seen leaving Anderson hospital

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are searching for a man last seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, Phillip Wayne Osborne was last seen wearing camo pants and a red shirt at AnMed Health located at 800 North Fant Street.

Police said Osborne is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call police at 864-231-2249.

