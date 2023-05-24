Police searching man last seen leaving Anderson hospital

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are searching for a man last seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, Phillip Wayne Osborne was last seen wearing camo pants and a red shirt at AnMed Health located at 800 North Fant Street.

Police said Osborne is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call police at 864-231-2249.

