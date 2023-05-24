SCHP: Driver dies in crash after car flips in Laurens Co.

JOANNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing in Laurens County early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, at 1:50 a.m., the driver was heading west on Highway 66 when they went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Stay tuned for further details.

