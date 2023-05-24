Several housing developments planned near Spartanburg’s future baseball stadium

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The plan is to construct a new baseball stadium in downtown Spartanburg which will be the future home of a Minor League Baseball team. In addition, the 16-acre mixed-use site in downtown Spartanburg would include multi-family housing units, office space and entertainment options as part of a $250M plus development project.

The stadium is just one major development. One Spartanburg says there’s half a billion dollars worth of investment into downtown happening all at the same time. And it’s not just entertainment, it’s housing growth too.

“I used to remember a time when I thought that downtown was going to become a ghost town. We have left that far behind,” said Planning Commissioner and realtor Santiago Mariani.

Many of Spartanburg’s empty lots won’t be obsolete for long.

“The city is very conscious about trying to utilize all the parcels that we have within town to allow people to live downtown,” he said.

In addition to housing on the stadium site, there are other proposed housing options too.

Like the Fitzgerald that opened last week, a 132 apartment complex with 13 affordable units. There’s also a potential 55-unit all affordable apartment complex for Kennedy Street. And the penny-tax government center project on West Broad street might be more than just offices.

“The city-county building will also incorporate some residential units and some possible retail as well with a garage to go along with it,” said Mariani.

Existing downtown neighborhoods have plans too. Back in 2020, the city adopted a neighborhood-led master plan for Highland, which includes demolishing old apartments, and building new housing on three different sites.

“We will get housing units of different types, some single-family residences, some townhomes at different price points, some to rent some to own and it will help revitalize that neighborhood,” said Mariani.

The city says the stadium could begin construction as soon as 2025. You’ll see some of these housing developments break ground over the next few years.

