South Carolina falls to LSU on second day of 2023 SEC Tournament

HOOVER, A.L. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Baseball recieved their first loss of the SEC tournament Wednesday morning, falling 10-3 to LSU.

The game was close for the first few innings before LSU put up four runs in the fifth inning to open up a lead that held for the rest of the game.

Ethan Petry was the star of the game for the Gamecocks, hitting his 22 home run of the season and driving in two runs.

Ethan gets us on the board with his 22nd of the year!!





South Carolina Pitcher Eli Jones took the loss, allowing four runs and five hits during his four-plus innings on the mound.

Next, the Gamecocks will face either Texas A&M or Arkansas in an elimination game on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

