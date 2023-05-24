Upstate baseball teams take home state championships Tuesday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) baseball state championships recently ended, and two Upstate schools came home winners.
Southside Christian High School in Greenville won the Class A state championship with a 5-4 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic.
Congratulations 🎉 @SHS_Athletics_ the @SCHSL Class A Baseball State Champions 🏆⚾️#WeAreSCHSL#ChampionshipSeason🏆 pic.twitter.com/0K7d0beyqI— SCHSL (@SCHSL) May 24, 2023
Clinton High School in Clinton took home the Class AAA state championship with a 1-0 win over Hanahan.
Congratulations 🎉 @ClintonHSSports the @SCHSL Class AAA Baseball State Champs 🏆⚾️#WeAreSCHSL#ChampionshipSeason🏆 pic.twitter.com/lPBLZiV6aw— SCHSL (@SCHSL) May 24, 2023
Oceanside Collegiate Academy won the Class AA championship and Blythewood won the Class AAAAA championship.
