Upstate baseball teams take home state championships Tuesday night

Clinton High School (left) and Southside Christian School recently won state championships in baseball
Clinton High School (left) and Southside Christian School recently won state championships in baseball(South Carolina High School League)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) baseball state championships recently ended, and two Upstate schools came home winners.

Southside Christian High School in Greenville won the Class A state championship with a 5-4 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic.

Clinton High School in Clinton took home the Class AAA state championship with a 1-0 win over Hanahan.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy won the Class AA championship and Blythewood won the Class AAAAA championship.

