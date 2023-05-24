Upstate baseball teams take home state championships Tuesday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) baseball state championships recently ended, and two Upstate schools came home winners.

Southside Christian High School in Greenville won the Class A state championship with a 5-4 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic.

Clinton High School in Clinton took home the Class AAA state championship with a 1-0 win over Hanahan.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy won the Class AA championship and Blythewood won the Class AAAAA championship.

