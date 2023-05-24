Upstate health foundation awards first round of billionaire’s gift

FILE - Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018, in Beverly...
FILE - Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The megadonor and novelist announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, Nov, 14, 2022, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 24, 2023
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation is a grant-making organization which works to fund health initiatives in Spartanburg County.

The Foundation received an $8 million donation in November from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, and is now announcing where it will go.

Based on a needs assessment and input from community members and organizational partners, the Foundation says it will use the money to positively impact behavioral health outcomes.

The Foundation says “In the United States, more than one in five individuals live with a mental illness and one in ten meet the criteria for drug use disorder at some point in their lives. The scope of the problem is evident in Spartanburg County where rates of suicide, depression, drug overdose death, and emergency department visits for self-harm are higher than state averages.”

In response to this heartbreaking issue, representatives say the Foundation will grant “a small first cycle of funding to eleven organizations that are effectively integrating behavioral health care into their missions in ways that make it accessible, affordable, and culturally relevant.”

The Mary Black Foundation says these organizations will receive funding from the first phase of grants:

  • Angel’s Charge Ministry
  • Birth Matters
  • Bloom Upstate
  • Children’s Advocacy Center
  • EMERGE
  • FAVOR Upstate
  • GoForth Recovery
  • Hope Center for Children
  • JUMPSTART
  • PASOs
  • Uplift Outreach Center

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

