Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.

Stalacia Turner
Stalacia Turner(Anderson County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The West Pelzer Police Department announced that a woman was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a traffic stop in Anderson County.

Officers said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. when they saw a driver speeding on Highway 8 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. They added that they followed the driver from Highway 8 to Highway 25, where she turned onto Washington Church Road and finally stopped.

Officers stated that the driver, Stalacia Turner, got out of her vehicle after stopping. So one of the officers approached her with a gun but quickly put it away as he tried to take her into custody. According to officers, Turner began kicking the officer and fighting off his attempts to detain her. However, bystanders quickly jumped in to help, and officers eventually took her into custody.

Following the incident, Turner was charged with speeding, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

