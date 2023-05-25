108-year-old publishes children’s book just in time for her birthday

Peggy Cobb, a 108-year-old Georgia woman, published a book she wrote and illustrated.
By Sawyer Buccy and Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A woman in Atlanta who recently turned 108 years old said her age doesn’t even cross her mind.

“I don’t even think about age,” Peggy Cobb said. “I think curiosity is the major thing. I am curious about everything. But also, I have a wide range of interests.”

Cobb loves children’s books and is already the author of several reads.

Now she’s a published author again – just in time for her 108th birthday.

Painter Pan: The Rainbow Man” isn’t a book she planned on publishing. The story had been written for some time, brought to life by Cobb’s illustrations many years ago.

It is about Painter Pan, a character whose vibrant colors on his cape create rainbows.

“It is a little uplifting, and you think about it after the book is closed,” Cobb said. “Furnish your mind well, and you will always have a comfortable place to live.”

Her book is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.
Haley Fleming, 24, was killed in a DUI hit-and-run crash in 2020.
Family of woman killed in DUI hit-and-run sues Greenville County stores

Latest News

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
This undated facial reconstruction image released by the Smyrna Police Department in Smyrna,...
Delaware woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old daughter, dumping remains on softball field
More than 3,600 pump locations will offer the gas included in the promotion.
Circle K offers 40-cent fuel discount for a limited time ahead of Memorial Day
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion